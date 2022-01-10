Mickie James targets Charlotte Flair following Royal Rumble announcement

Is IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James on a collision course with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the 2022 Royal Rumble?

Following last night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which saw Mickie James retain the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match, it appears that James will carry the company's title into the WWE Royal Rumble at the end of this month.

This afternoon on social media, Mickie James addressed Charlotte Flair, making her presence known as the two champions could potentially face off in the Royal Rumble on January 29.

"Hi *crown emoji* it's me. *cowboy hat face emoji*," Mickie James said to Charlotte Flair on twitter.

Charlotte Flair wants to have a match with Mickie James

It's not just Mickie James who appears to want this match, as Charlotte Flair made it clear on social media almost two years ago that a match between her and James needs to happen, tweeting out:

"We need to have match @MickieJames #happywoooyear," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Unfortunately, Mickie James was released before fans ever got that match on WWE programming. But now, with the way the wrestling industry is working in 2022, it seems things that were once unheard of are now possible.

One thing fans will want to keep an eye on in the next few weeks is whether Mickie James will still be Knockouts Champion in time for the Royal Rumble. Tasha Steelz recently became the number one contender for that title last night after she won the first-ever women's Ultimate X match.

Will James appear at the 2022 Royal Rumble as IMPACT Knockouts Champion? Fans will find out soon enough.

Are you excited for IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James to appear in the Royal Rumble? Would you like this to lead to a match against Charlotte Flair? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

