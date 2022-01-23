Huge update on Mickie James' appearance at the Royal Rumble

Mickie James wants to walk into the Royal Rumble with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship around her waist.

James was in conversation with Ariel Helwani this past week, where she detailed how the WWE deal happened and her feelings after the announcement on January 7.

Mickie said that she was excited to represent the IMPACT Knockouts Division at one of the big four events of WWE.

James replied that she was counting on it when asked whether she would walk down to the ring with the Knockouts title.

Here's what Mickie had to say:

"I hope so [carrying the Knockouts World Championship to the Royal Rumble]. I mean I intend on. It kind of goes with me everywhere. So yeah."

Mickie also hoped to come down to the ring to her own entrance music.

Mickie James was released from the WWE in 2020

James is a former six-time WWE Women's Champion. She was released from the company during the pandemic back in 2020 due to budget cuts.

Her release sparked an online controversy when her gear and other belongings were shipped to her in a garbage bag.

The incident led to WWE firing Mark Currano, the man responsible, and WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon personally apologizing to Mickie.

James also touched on her release from the company.

She said, "I’m never shocked by anything, you know? I feel like we’re kind of dispensable and that nobody is untouchable in that realm [getting released]."

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion will be taking the ring alongside 29 other women in the Royal Rumble match on January 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI.

Do you think Mickie James can win the Royal Rumble and create history by taking the Impact Knockouts Championship to WrestleMania?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

