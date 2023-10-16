Mickie James and wrestling legend on former AEW star’s new character in WWE

Mickie James and wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer shared their thoughts on former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.'s new WWE gimmick.

Pillman Jr. first rose to fame in AEW, where he was part of a tag team called The Varsity Blonds. However, Pillman was never seen as a top star in the company and was treated like a lower-card talent who was unable to win matches.

After floundering on AEW's roster for a couple of years, Brian Pillman Jr. finally decided to leave the company after his contract expired on July 11, 2023, and he signed with WWE. Recently, NXT played a vignette of the young star.

The first noticeable thing was his new look. He had also changed his name to Lexis King, which is a tribute to his sister and stepfather. Mickie and Tommy Dreamer spoke about his vignette on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. James stated that the vignette looked great, but she wasn't sure about his hair color.

"It was a great vignette," James said.

Tommy Dreamer suggested that the new hair color was a way for Lexis King to differentiate himself from his father since he's had a complicated relationship with wrestling.

"I've shared conversations with Bruiser Brody's wife," Dreamer explained, "and she was just like, 'I love wrestling but ... it brings up horrible memories.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Dreamer feels that Pillman's feelings echo those of Bruiser Brody's widow.

Mickie James reacted to Nick Aldis becoming the SmackDown General Manager

Last week was the season premiere of SmackDown, and Triple H made a huge announcement that Adam Pearce would be the General Manager of RAW while Nick Aldis would be his counterpart on SmackDown.

Following the announcement, Mickie James took to social media to let her fans know that she will watch this season premiere.

"Think I’ll watch this Season Premiere after all…," Mickie James shared.

It remains to be seen if Lexis King will finally manage to become a top star in WWE with this new gimmick.

What do you make of Lexis King's recent vignette? Sound off in the comments section.