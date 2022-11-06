"Might know a certain Viper…" - Twitter erupts after WWE personality claims that Rhea Ripley needs to get her "a**" kicked

Wrestling fans on Twitter lost their minds after lead WWE commentator Michael Cole claimed that Rhea Ripley needs to get her a** kicked.

At Crown Jewel, Ripley accompanied her Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio for a huge six-man tag team match against The OC.

During the broadcast, Cole's comments regarding The Eradicator took the WWE Universe by storm. Some fans even mentioned that Randy Orton, who has a history of RKO-ing female wrestlers, needs to deal with Ripley.

Watch the bit on Michael Cole's comment regarding Rhea Ripley:

Bernard Colas @BernardCls



Bullet Club, Rhea Ripley… Michael Cole est en roue libre #WWECrownJewel « Somebody has to kick her ass »Bullet Club, Rhea Ripley… Michael Cole est en roue libre « Somebody has to kick her ass »Bullet Club, Rhea Ripley… Michael Cole est en roue libre 😂 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/IDLHK5PfkT

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

louie ☻ @louie_jackjr @westonroad_ Randy fasho hitting her with an RKO when he returns @westonroad_ Randy fasho hitting her with an RKO when he returns

🕊J-RIDE🕊 @JayRide7

MICHEAL COMMENTARY IS LEGENDARY @reigns_era I WAS CRYING 🤣🤣🤣MICHEAL COMMENTARY IS LEGENDARY @reigns_era I WAS CRYING 🤣🤣🤣MICHEAL COMMENTARY IS LEGENDARY

One Twitter user even called for a match between Cole and Ripley.

A few months ago, Rhea Ripley played a crucial role in The Judgment Day betraying their former leader, Edge. The 26-year-old, alongside her close friend Damian Priest, turned their backs on the man who brought them to Judgment Day in the first place.

The Australian star has assisted her faction on numerous occasions. The former RAW Women's Champion has helped her stablemates win crucial matches in recent months, and the same can be said when she has competed inside the squared circle.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently returned to in-ring action at a live event after being on the sidelines for months. She also defeated Roxanne Perez on a recent edition of NXT.

