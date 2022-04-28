Former WWE star details how it felt to ask Vince McMahon for his release (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) recently unveiled how it felt when he asked Vince McMahon for his WWE release in 2019.

Bennett was signed by WWE in 2017 and was paired alongside his real-life partner Maria Kanellis. He was featured in the historic 50-man Royal Rumble Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble premium live event. However, Mike asked Vince McMahon for his release in October 2019, which the company denied.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bennett stated that simply asking Vince for his release gave him a lot of courage.

"When I got to the place where I had the b***s to go in and knock on Vince's door and ask for my release. It literally gave me all of the courage in the world to be like, nothing could scare you now. You went to the guy that you looked up to watching wrestling, you get to your dream job and then you knocked on this guy's door and said, let me go from your company."(From 11:07 to 11:28)

Despite not being released in 2019, Bennett's conversation with Vince helped the former to discover a new confident side to himself.

What did Mike Bennett take away from his conversation with Vince McMahon

When Mike Bennett asked McMahon for his release in 2019, he was told by Vince that the star would have to remain with the company.

Continuing his conversation with Sportskeeda, the former WWE Superstar said that he was able to gain courage and a sense of bravery from his discussion with the Chairman.

"But what I took away from, it was a sense of this sense of being brave, the sense of being courageous, the sense of at the end of the day, do what you feel in your heart, you should do. Because what's the worst that's gonna happen?" (From 11:30 to 11:44)

Bennett was eventually released from WWE in 2020. Since departing the company, he has had a stellar run in IMPACT Wrestling.

