"He has his finger on the pulse of what's popular in wrestling" – former WWE superstar heaps praise on Triple H

Former WWE superstar Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) is all praise for Triple H.

Bennett was on the It's My Wrestling podcast this week. The former WWE superstar discussed several topics, from battling an addiction to working for WWE and working with Triple H.

Bennett mentioned that he enjoyed working with Triple H. Bennett said that Hunter understood the direction wrestling was headed more than anyone in the WWE. He detailed that the likes of Gargano and Ciampa always mentioned that it was great to work under the supervision of Shawn Michales and Triple H:

"I loved working for Triple H. I think he understands wrestling. I think he has his finger on the pulse of what's popular in wrestling. I think he understands where it's going more than anyone else in WWE. I think I would personally have loved learning under him and, you know, have him teach me, and because all the guys that end up leaving, they're like Cole and Gargano and Tommaso who talk about it there. They say the best part was learning from Triple H, learning from Shawn, having him guide the ship. I think I would love that and I think it would have been great."

Mike Bennett on whether he should have debuted in NXT under Triple H

Mike Bennett was introduced to the WWE Universe as Mike Kanellis with his wife Maria Kanellis at Money in the Bank in 2017. He was one of the few superstars that moved directly to the main roster without working in NXT. Bennett revealed that the decision to go through NXT was out of his hands:

"There wasn't a ton of us, and a lot of guys who are just as talented as me, if not more talented than me, were going to NXT so, like, it's a fair question to ask. But, again, it's one of those things where it was entirely out of my hands."

Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis were released from WWE in April 2020 due to cutbacks during the pandemic.

