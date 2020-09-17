Mike Bennett reveals why Vince McMahon didn't let him go when he asked for his release

Mike Bennett is happy to be away from WWE. He stated before that while in WWE, he lost his passion for wrestling, which is perhaps the reason why he was desperate to leave the company.

He was eventually let go, but he was furious when WWE released his wife Maria Kanellis while she was pregnant. Regardless, he seems to have found a new lease on life in wrestling and has admitted that his passion has been revitalized again.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio (H/T SEScoops), Mike Bennett revealed that he had many good conversations with Vince McMahon and requested his release if he wasn't going to be utilized well:

“I had many good conversations with Vince [McMahon]” Mike Bennett began on the show. “After we [Mike and Maria] had our first child? I remember going into Vince’s office and I just said to him, ‘look if this isn’t working out? If I’m not what you thought I was or whatever or you just don’t see anything? Release me.

Mike Bennett told Vince McMahon that he would keep the option open of returning, but Vince McMahon convinced him to stay:

“I said ‘just let me go for a couple years and maybe I’ll come back and we’ll figure this out'” Bennett would continue. “And he straight up told me, he said, ‘I’ve seen your work I think you’re good. We just have to find the right storyline that fits. We just have to find the right place for you. I’ve got a million guys right now.'”

Mike Bennett admitted that the one thing he respected about Vince McMahon was his brutal honesty and lack of sugar-coating, stating that it was other people who did that:

“One thing I respect about Vince? He was always brutally honest with me. He never sugar coated anything, I respected that. It was other people in that company that would sugarcoat things for me or just try to do things, but Vince? If I went to him directly? He always straight up told me what was going on.”

Mike Bennett felt that Vince McMahon got too distracted

As the busiest man in the company, it should come as no surprise that Vince McMahon always had multiple things on his plate despite making time for conversations with people like Mike Bennett.

Mike Bennett admitted that his conversations with Vince McMahon never materialized because superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt would walk in immediately after him, resulting in Vince McMahon forgetting their initial conversation in the first place.