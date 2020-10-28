Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis signed with WWE in 2017 and made their debut at 2017's Money In The Bank PPV. Mike and Maria promised to introduce the WWE Universe the 'power of love' but they never really ended up getting much of a push. Both Mike and Maria Kanellis were released by WWE earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Mike Bennett on why he's unhappy with Vince McMahon and WWE

Mike Bennett was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently and opened up about his WWE release and why he was unhappy with Vince McMahon. Bennett said that WWE denied his initial request for release only to let him go months later during the pandemic. Mike Benne was also unhappy with how WWE and Vince McMahon treated his wife, releasing her while she was pregnant:

Vince is always nice to their face, but, some of the things he’s done lately, it is hard for me to wrap my brain around. It’s hard for me to be ok with the way he treated my wife. I asked for my release. I was ready to go. I asked for my release 8 months before the pandemic happened. Do I have every right to be pissed that they didn’t release me then when I could have gone and worked somewhere or picked up another contract and then they released me when I couldn’t do that? Yes, that pissed me off. As far as getting released, I knew I was getting released. I wanted to go. My wife didn’t. We talked to them time and time again about firing me but not firing her. I wanted my release, she did not want her release. We were adamant that we were two separate talents and you should treat us differently. Not only that, but she had more experience with that company. She was there for almost 6 years before the second time and then 3 years on the second run, so that’s almost 10 years of service. To release a woman who is on maternity leave after giving 10 years to a company and then just fire her in the middle of a pandemic? I’m sorry. I think that’s a real lousy thing to do to a person. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Mike Bennett recently wrestled Nick Aldis on a UWN PrimeTime Live PPV. He challnged the NWA World Champion and despite putting in an impressive performance, came up short.