"WWE is just terrible at that" - Former star bashes the company for misusing Mustafa Ali (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) recently spoke about how the company handled the Mustafa Ali scenario poorly.

Mustafa Ali had been away from WWE television for several months and also requested his release from the company. He was sent home and was not even mentioned during the shows. However, that all changed this past week on RAW when the former leader of Retribution made a roaring comeback.

Mike Bennett spoke with Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He highlighted that several promotions like AEW were doing a great job of booking the best wrestlers in their top spots. The IMPACT star mentioned how Ali was kept at home for months, despite his incredible in-ring expertise.

Here's what Bennett had to say:

"My whole thing is, let the most talented people have the best jobs. I think, recently we've been going in that direction. I think AEW has done a fantastic job of giving the best wrestlers the best spots. I think Impact has been doing a great job most of the time," Bennett said. "WWE is just terrible at that. But I think everyone knows that I'm kind of beating a dead horse about that. You have a guy like Ali and you send him home and you don't do anything with him. Now they brought him back but you have a guy. Clearly, this guy is one of the best on your roster. Why wouldn't you use him? I think that needs to go away" (From 8:46 - 9:27)

You can watch the full video here:

Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz in his WWE return

Mustafa Ali decided to make his presence felt on this week's episode of Miz TV. The former 205 Live star set his sights on Theory and challenged him for the United States Championship.

However, the returning star got a match with The Miz instead. He made quick work of the A-Lister and picked up the win. However, Ali was blindsided by Ciampa at the entranceway.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for the former leader of Retribution on the Red brand. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

