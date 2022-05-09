"There were some precautions" - Former WWE referee on officiating a Vince McMahon match

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently revealed what it is like officiating a match involving Vince McMahon and how it differs from all other contests.

Chioda worked for WWE for over 30 years and is widely considered one of, if not the finest, officials in the company's history. With all his experience, Chioda was always trusted with many marquee matches.

During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag, the former WWE referee pointed out several things he would do specifically when working a match with Vince McMahon.

"Man, yeah, there were some precautions,” Chioda said. “If Vince is hurt, you’ve got to let them know right away, you’re just worried about Vince in the ring. Whether he’s pulling his hamstrings or his quads, he blew out both his quads one time when he went to the ring. You just have to take care and make sure Vince knows his ques, and the times, and the spots. We used to have to call back spots to Vince and stuff like that, it was just taking care of the boss, head of the company, and you just had to make sure he was okay, that’s all. Just checking on him." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since being released by WWE in 2020 due to the emergence of the pandemic, Chioda has made sporadic appearances as an in-ring official for one of wrestling's newest promotions, AEW.

Mike Chioda on Vince McMahon banning referee's names

In recent years, WWE has stopped naming referees in the ring during matches, as they are referred to as 'officials' by the commentators.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho in 2020, Mike Chioda stated that the decision to stop mentioning referee names was entirely Vince McMahon's idea.

"I believe it was they were saying the referee’s names too much. It wasn’t with me, it was with another referee, and [Vince] didn’t recognize their name and he was like, ‘Who is this?’ They said, ‘Oh, it’s the referee.’ He goes, ‘Goddamnit, I’m done hearing the referee’s name. I don’t want to hear his name no more.’ They were putting him over too much and he didn’t recognize the name." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Mike Chioda @MjcChioda A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE

Despite the change in the style of officiating in modern-day wrestling, Mike Chioda carved out a legendary career due to the moments and matches that he was involved in. It will be interesting to see if he makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

