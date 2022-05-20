Ex-WWE veteran discusses smoking weed with Theodore Long

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda opened up about smoking weed with Theodore Long.

Long, a former referee, is currently signed to the promotion and makes occasional appearances as an authority figure. He also worked as the general manager of SamckDown for six years, combining two spells. Chioda, on the other hand, was the longest-tenured official in WWE history before being released in April 2020.

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda , he opened up about his good bonding with Long. He said they used to go on drives together and also detailed Teddy's inclination towards weed:

"I traveled with Teddy Long, we used to smizz up and down the road all the time. Let me tell you something about Teddy Long, we had a lot of fun on the road. We used to drive with each other to TVs every weekend for at least three to four years. I miss Teddy man, he’s just a great guy and he loved to smizz. We used to smizz, have a couple of drinks here and there and we used to hang out. He got me to go to the gym every day, he would do cardio every day for an hour, hour and 25 minutes." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Ric Flair did not like Theodore Long

The former SmackDown general manager discussed his real-life issues with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

In an interview with John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco's Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, the 74-year-old explained how Gary Hart advised Theodore Long to protect himself from the 16-time world champion:

"He [Ric Flair] just didn’t like me period. You know what? And I can tell you a true story and Gary Hart, God rest his soul, Gary Hart looked out for me. Gary Hart knew how he, how Flair hated me and Gary Hart made me a blade. This is my right hand to God, I have no reason to lie. He made a blade for me and he gave it to me and he said to me, he said, ‘If he keeps on bothering you, you take this blade and you cut his goddamn throat.’ Those were the words out of his mouth from Gary Hart." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

As far as Ric Flair is concerned, the WWE legend is set for his in-ring return on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

