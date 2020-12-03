This past year has been a tough one for many in the pro wrestling industry, and WWE in particular, as numerous Superstars and backstage personnel were released by the company. Wrestlers, producers, writers, and even referees were released by Vince McMahon's company in 2020.

One key person who had been in the company for over 30 years and was the seniormost referee on the WWE roster, Mike Chioda, was also surprisingly let go by WWE. Chioda's release came out of the blue as he was an important part of the company for 30+ years.

The former WWE referee recently spoke about his WWE release and how was disappointed with Vince McMahon and WWE.

Mike Chioda says Vince McMahon showed loyalty for 35 years but wonders where it went when he was released

On his new Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda spoke about how disappointed, heartbroken and frustrated he was after being released by WWE. He stated that Vince McMahon and the rest of the McMahon family had shown him great loyalty, but he wondered where it went at the end.

“I can’t say Vince didn’t reciprocate loyalty. Vince, Linda, Shane and Stephanie gave me loyalty for 35 years. I don’t know where the loyalty went at this point, but it is very disappointing. They couldn’t find a spot somewhere to let me retire after all these years in the best company, the only company I ever been with in 35 years? For 35 years, I always thought this company did it the right way in the professional wrestling business around the world. To be honest with you, it breaks my heart a little bit. I’m annoyed and frustrated why I couldn’t finish off my career." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Chioda said that he would have retired in six months time if WWE had asked him to, or would've done anything that WWE wanted him to, from training referees to even mopping floors.

Chioda debuted in Vince McMahon's WWE as a referee back in 1989 and steadily grew up the ranks to become the company's most important referee.

The former WWE referee has made appearances for WWE's rival, AEW, in recent times.