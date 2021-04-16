"Almost broke their necks" - Ex-WWE referee on why he wanted to cancel The Undertaker's match mid-way

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda considered calling off the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, as both veteran superstars were in bad shape in the ring.

In a recent interview with Metro, Chioda discussed the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Both superstars almost broke their necks in the match, as per Chioda, and Goldberg got concussed, but no one backstage told him to call off the match.

"I almost had to call an audible during the Undertaker/Goldberg match at Saudi Arabia. It went downhill after Goldberg got gashed open in the turnbuckle, got concussed. He was badly concussed and he got through the match, but barely. That’s when I was kinda worried because I thought, 'oh my God!' After the suplex, they almost broke their necks. 'Oh my God, let’s get this done.' I was waiting to hear back from somebody to say, 'should I call this match or not because he’s not doing good at all?'"

Chioda stated that both The Undertaker and Goldberg are old-school wrestlers, who wouldn't have wanted the match to be stopped even if they were bleeding in the ring. He said that he would have done whatever The Phenom told him in the ring because he is like "one of the bosses" in WWE.

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown

At the 2019 WWE Super Showdown pay-per-view, Goldberg and The Undertaker headlined the show, but there were scary moments during the match.

Goldberg busted his head open after running into the ring post and concussed himself. The WCW icon dropped The Phenom on his head while performing his trademark Jackhammer move, which could've resulted in a broken neck for The Undertaker. Both legends have expressed their disappointment with the way in which the match went.

I have just rewatched the entire Goldberg vs. Undertaker match from Super ShowDown 2019 for content purposes and good god, I think I need to lie down for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/JNW7SRL8cj — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) January 18, 2021