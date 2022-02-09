Mike Rotunda reflects on his producer run in WWE

Former WWE Superstar I.R.S., real-life Mike Rotunda, has opened up about his time working as a producer with the company.

Rotunda began his career in the early 1980s, working his way up through the territories like the A.W.A. and Jim Crockett Promotions, as well as the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) alongside tag team partner Barry Windham.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Though he wrestled under his own name during his initial run, he would return to WWE in the early 90s as Irwin R. Schyster, his most famous gimmick with the company.

In recent years though, Rotunda has worked as a producer backstage with WWE from 2014-2020 and has opened up about this experience on a digital signing with Captains Corner.

"They [WWE] had a lot of good talent. Just, you know… pretty much everybody I got along with so, it was nice to see ‘em grow as talent, you know? And get better and better and that’s repetition with anybody, with anything. The more you do something, the better you’re gonna get at it.” he said (H/T POST Wrestling)

Taylor Rotunda @TaylorRotunda 🫒 youtu.be/57l6iHsMANk My YouTube Channel is officially LIVE! Click the link below and #subscribe to see all my latest content. Including the perfect side dish to this chicken recipe next week! My YouTube Channel is officially LIVE! Click the link below and #subscribe to see all my latest content. Including the perfect side dish to this chicken recipe next week! 🐔 🫒🍚 youtu.be/57l6iHsMANk

Mike Rotunda is the father of two former WWE Superstars

Mike Rotunda's sons have also been stars in WWE.

I.R.S. is the real-life father of Windham Lawrence Rotunda and Taylor Michael Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, respectively, in WWE.

Bray Wyatt was featured heavily on WWE TV between 2012 and 2021 as part of The Wyatt Family and was involved in high-profile feuds with the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker, and his final run featuring as the Firefly Funhouse host and The Fiend.

He was released from WWE in 2021, following a lack of creative direction.

Bo Dallas featured on WWE TV from 2012 to 2021, initially gaining success in NXT as the brand's top champion. His main roster run was less successful, often used as enhancement talent or as part of a lower mid-card faction like the Social Outcasts.

Windham @Windham6



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”



I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place.We wait for the right time.Then we turn Rome to Ashes.“Groveling in the muck of avarice”I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Mike Rotunda's producer work? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Debottam Saha