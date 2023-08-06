Mind-blowing Brock Lesnar stat referenced by WWE at SummerSlam

A mind-blowing stat regarding Brock Lesnar was referenced by Michael Cole during WWE SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have been involved in one of the most brutal rivalries in recent months. The two men have wasted no opportunity to destroy each other.

Their previous two encounters ended in an unsatisfactory manner, with The Beast and The American Nightmare getting one win each. Hence, the two men were set to collide in a rubber match tonight at SummerSlam.

During the match, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned an interesting statistic. He stated that Brock Lesnar has defeated 16 Hall of Famers in his career. Given Lesnar's impressive list of opponents he has beaten, this isn't hard to believe.

Some of the Hall of Famers that the Beast has beaten include The Undertaker, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, and many more. Not to mention the future Hall of Famers that he has beaten as well.

Despite going into the match with an upper hand, Brock was not able to defeat Cody Rhodes tonight at SummerSlam. However, he hugged the American Nightmare following the match, signaling the end of this feud.

