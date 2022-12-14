Minoru Suzuki confirms his legendary faction Suzuki-gun will disband in 2022, announces future plans for current members

Minoru Suzuki has confirmed that his faction, Suzuki-gun, will disband by the end of 2022.

At the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event, the faction secured a huge win in an 8-man tag team match. Suzuki teamed up with stablemates Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI.

Post-match, the ring was completely cleared, and Suzuki was left alone as he took to the microphone. The veteran wrestler praised every member of his faction and mentioned how far they have come in their journey together.

Suzuki confirmed that starting in 2023, his faction will disband, and all members will go on their individual paths.

In 2022, Suzuki-gun members appeared on AEW and also on the American independent circuit. Zack Sabre Jr. competed in a singles bout against Claudio Castagnoli at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Meanwhile, Minoru Suzuki has previously competed in numerous singles matches under Tony Khan's promotion. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru have also competed in AEW.

When did Minoru Suzuki form Suzuki-gun?

Suzuki-gun made its debut in 2011 and has been a highly dominant faction for more than a decade. The faction has also competed under Pro Wrestling NOAH. The current version of the group consists of Minoru Suzuki, Douki, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taka Michinoku, and Lance Archer.

Since the faction's formation, numerous top stars, including Takashi Iizuka, Davey Boy Smith Jr, and Shelton Benjamin, have associated themselves with the group.

Soumik Datta @Thesoumikdatta9



#njsjtl #njwtl #njpw Minoru Suzuki confirms that starting 2023, Suzuki-gun will no longer exist and all members will go their individual paths. Minoru Suzuki confirms that starting 2023, Suzuki-gun will no longer exist and all members will go their individual paths. 💔#njsjtl #njwtl #njpw https://t.co/QePMNvNzPK

Over the years, Suzuki-gun has won numerous championships all across the world and in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and former NEVER Openweight Champion. The faction also held the IWGP Tag Team Championships on six different occasions.

Lance Archer has won the IWGP United States Championship twice for the group. Meanwhile, El Desperado has held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship twice under the faction.

Were you surprised following Minoru Suzuki's announcement? Sound off in the comment section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes