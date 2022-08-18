"Absolutely not"- Miro rejected the idea that Lana pitched in WWE

Lana recently revealed that Miro was against her being put through the table - an idea that she pitched to WWE.

In 2020, Lana (aka CJ Perry) was involved in a feud with fellow female WWE Superstar Nia Jax on the Red brand. The rivalry saw Perry being put through the commentator's table for nine consecutive weeks. The WWE Universe quickly grew tired of the shtick and the table spots were heavily criticized on social media.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, Perry shared an interesting tidbit about her table spots with Jax. Check out her comments below:

"I actually begged for it. I'm not even kidding. I wanted to go through a table for a really long time, and Miro was like, 'Absolutely not!' He's like, 'Do you want to die?' And I'm like, 'No, but I wanna go through a table!' I pitched so many times for me to go through a table," she said.

The 37-year-old said that both Vince and Miro were against her idea:

"When we had that story with Bobby Lashley. I pitched when we had that match with Liv. He was with Liv and I was with Bobby. I'm like, 'You superkick Bobby, he moves out of the way, you superkick me in the face, and we're gonna have a table! I can go through a table!' But, Vince and Miro shut that down, first Miro shut that down." [23:55-24:32]

Vince McMahon eventually granted Lana her wish

As per Perry, Miro was incredibly protective of her and didn't want her to do dangerous spots with foreign objects like a table. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon finally let her do the table spots during her storyline with Nia Jax on RAW.

On the February 18, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, Lana and Nia Jax competed in a Tables match. The bout ended with Jax being put through the table and The Ravishing One finally exacting revenge on the former RAW Women's Champion.

Perry wrestled her last match against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in May 2021, where she lost. She was released from her contract on June 2, 2021.

