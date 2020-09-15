Miro explains why it is difficult for Lana and him to work in rival companies

Miro shocked the Pro-Wrestling world when he made his AEW debut. Miro was revealed as Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford. Now that Miro is on AEW, he and his wife, Lana, compete on different wrestling promotions.

Earlier, Miro had expressed his concerns about WWE punishing Lana because of his promo on AEW on the night of his debut. This week on WWE, Lana did take a bump through a table when Nia Jax slammed her through the announcer's table. Many fans speculate that WWE put Lana in that spot to punish Miro for his words on AEW.

Miro on Lana and him working on different brands

On the latest Busted Open Radio, Miro spoke about his AEW debut and how he and Lana have been handling not working on the same show.

"It's like you wake up and you go to work at Starbucks - somebody wakes up and works at Dunkin Donuts. It's the same thing. It doesn't matter. It's a job, but there's no animosity or anything like this to come with. I love my wife. I'm going to do anything for my wife. Is this the ideal situation? No, it's not, but sometimes life takes you in different directions and you just have to roll with the punches. It's hard because we've known each other for 7 years now and we've probably been together 99% of the time together," Miro added. "Flying, driving, sleeping, wrestling, everything. So, it's kind of taking an adjustment period, and thankfully, she has bundle of joy. She travels with her, she keeps her company and I have little Pickles and we have our little separate company so we can keep each other sane at times." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Back in the WWE, when Miro was known as Rusev, he and Lana debuted having one of the best runs in the company. Rusev was undefeated for almost a year after his main roster debut. His first singles pinfall loss came at WrestleMania 31 when he lost the United States Championship to John Cena.