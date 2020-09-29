Miro fka Rusev reveals why it was 'dreadful' to be a part of WWE

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, is now a big part of AEW. He has moved on from WWE after his release from the company in the middle of April, when the company was going through massive cost-cuts to prepare for the impact that the pandemic would have on it. During his time in WWE, Miro was often one of the biggest fan favourites in the company.

In fact, during his time with the gimmick of 'Rusev Day' he was possibly the WWE Superstar that most fans cheered for. However, despite the fact that the fans were in his favour, Miro was never given that big push that his career needed. Despite being one of the top names in the company, he was held back and never really got his run as the top babyface despite the fans wanting it desperately. Now, Miro was recently in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Miro talked about his time working in WWE and revealed that although he was always happy, going to work was not the best time for him, among other things.

Readers can check out Chris Van Vliet's full interview with Miro right here.

Miro fka Rusev on working with WWE

During the interview, Miro talked about his time working in WWE. He said that he was always happy and that he had never been worried about anything, no matter what people thought. However, Miro did admit that working in WWE was 'dreadful' for a while, but that was gone now that he is working in AEW.

"There is nothing to be worried about. And I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've always been happy. Always been happy, just going to work was a bit of a dreadful moment. But now that's gone, there are no dreadful moments in my life at all."

Miro recently made his debut on the AEW roster, and has been critical of WWE since then during his opening promo. However, Miro is obviously enjoying his time as a part of AEW, and said that he was happier now and there were no more 'dreadful moments' in his life.