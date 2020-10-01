Miro fka Rusev reveals what it felt like to take shots at WWE on AEW

Miro has been a force in AEW and has already made an impact on the promotion since his debut as 'The Best Man' of Kip Sabian' recently. The moment he made his debut in AEW, he took some shots at his old company, WWE, due to the manner in which he was booked during his time there.

Now, during his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, Miro talked about his debut in AEW and what it felt like to take shots at WWE.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's interview with Sheamus. During the interview, Sheamus talked about working with Miro fka Rusev in WWE and talked about him as a performer.

Miro fka Rusev on taking shots at WWE in AEW

Miro talked about how AEW was the best promotion in the world and so when he left WWE, he knew immediately where he wanted to go.

"There's no other better place than AEW out there at all. So it was a no brainer. It was a no brainer at all."

Miro went on to add that he was surprised with the freedom that was there for him in AEW after his time in WWE. He admitted to being shocked at being allowed to say the 'brass ring' promo when talking about it with Chris Jericho.

"When Chris (Jericho) told me about the first promo and I had an idea what I wanted to say. Chris was there, Jericho, and Jericho is the best at that. So I went to Chris and asked, 'Do you mind?' He gave me the line about the brass ring. And I was so shocked because never in my mind had I ever thought that I could say anything like that. Because before that the worst thing that I could say was 'a**'. I felt like a bad boy for seven years because I said 'a**'. I told my wife, 'Did you see that, I said 'a**' last night.' (laughs)"

Miro compared his time in WWE to AEW and said that he was having fun in the promotion.

"Last week or two weeks ago was a completely different thing. But once again, it made sense. It was not forced. It was not about saying something that did not make sense. It was not like the worst insult. Everything has to make sense. Now that we are moving on, I am going to be able to do better things."