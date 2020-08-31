Miro FKA Rusev reveals his honest feelings towards Vince McMahon and WWE

Back in April, WWE released Miro, formerly known as Rusev, along with a host of other Superstars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since his departure from the company, Miro has started his own Twitch channel and battled the coronavirus. His wife, Lana, is still a part of the WWE roster and she seems to be enjoying her time with the company. Miro also doesn't seem to have any sort of harf feeling towards WWE or Vince McMahon.

In a recently hosted Q&A session on Twitter, Miro interacted with several of his fans and answered a bunch of questions. Among other things, someone asked him to express his honest opinions and feelings towards WWE. To which the former WWE United States Champion responded that he doesn't dislikes either.

Here is what Miro tweeted out:

Miro was further asked if there was a specific reason why he doesn't dislike either WWE or the Chairman, Vince McMahon. He said that "WWE provided him with a platform where he could live his dream and there was nothing to dislike about that."

They gave me a platform to live my dream. What’s there to dislike https://t.co/qMXStmKv73 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 30, 2020

Miro FKA Rusev's run in WWE

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, wrestled his first televised WWE match in 2011 for its developmental brand FCW. After a run on NXT, Rusev joined the main roster as part of the 2014 Royal Rumble Match, along with his wife Lana, who was his manager at that point.

Then, Rusev went on an undefeated streak, tearing through the main roster. Eventually, he established himself as the first Bulgarian born wrestler to win a championship in WWE history when he defeated Sheamus to win the US Championship. After multiple gimmick changes and three different runs with the WWE United States Championship, WWE released Rusev earlier this year. In July, Miro seemingly announced his retirement from professional wrestling in one of his Twitch streams, stating that he was "not a wrestler anymore".