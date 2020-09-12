Miro fka Rusev made his AEW debut earlier this week on Dynamite, coming out as Kip Sabian's best man. Miro then took to the mic to call out WWE before declaring that he was All Elite. On one of his recent live streams, Miro discussed his time in WWE and why he loved his 2016 Hell In a Cell match against Roman Reigns, where Reigns beat him to win the United States Championship.

Speaking about the match, Miro said that it was one of his favourite matches before going into detail about why he loved wrestling Roman Reigns on that night:

That was, I think that was one of my favorite matches of all time, to be honest. I always, always, always, always wanted to have a Hell in a Cell Match. And it was just, when I was told that I was going to have that match, I was just such in awe. I was such like, ‘Man, this is where men play,’ you know? This is not — you know, because all the matches that you remember, that I remember Hell In A Cell are just like men. Two grown men just doing the best they can, and it doesn’t matter how much it hurts. And it’s all about just violence, but at the same time it has got to make sense in the story and everything. I was really a huge fan of that match. H/T: 411Mania

Miro on what it was like wrestling Roman Reigns

Miro then spoke about how excited he was to wrestle Roman Reigns, saying that he wathced a number of Hell In A Cell and cage matches in preparation:

When I get the opportunity to work with Roman, I was really, really excited about it. And I went back and watched — as far as I remember, I watched pretty much all of the matches. All of the cage matches and trying to get ideas and trying to get inspiration. H/T: 411Mania

Miro is currently signed to AEW after his release from WWE earlier this year. Miro's wife Lana is still signed to WWE.

