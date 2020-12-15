Miro has hilarious reaction to Lana pinning Nia Jax

Tonight on WWE RAW, Lana pulled one of the biggest upsets of the year, by pinning Nia Jax in what might be the biggest singles win of her career so far. Lana and Nia Jax have been feuding for a long time now, and are set to collide again in a Women's Tag Team title match at WWE TLC 2020.

Shortly after Lana's big win over Jax, AEW star Miro put up a tweet reacting to the same and did so in a hilarious manner. Miro posted the still of the exact moment Lana pinned Jax and said that he taught her how to do it, last night. Check out the tweet below:

I taught her this pin last night! We both won... CONGRATS WIFE pic.twitter.com/bp42CgYEi7 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 15, 2020

All Lana needs now is one more big win over Jax and Shayna Baszler

At TLC 2020, Asuka and Lana will be facing Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles. The duo already has two big Tag Team wins over the Champions, and a third victory will give Lana her very first title belt in WWE.

Fans had gotten tired of this angle because of Jax's never-ending Samoan Drops on Lana every week on RAW, but the WWE Universe is now seemingly invested in the angle and wants the Ravishing Russian to win the big one at TLC.