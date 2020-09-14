Miro, fka Rusev, has found a new lease on life in All Elite Wrestling, where he's been full of praise over how things have been handled. Even vocally stating that AEW is destroying NXT, it's clear that Miro's alliances have now shifted.

Miro was undoubtedly among WWE's most underutilized stars and he expressed his frustrations over the booking of Rusev Day and how WWE actively tried to make excuses for not pushing him.

On his Twitch Stream, Miro was asked about whether he was tired of appearing in "stupid" wedding angles and he hit back hard, stating that he's always enjoyed wedding segments (H/T Fightful):

“First of all, I have never been in a stupid wedding segment. If you want to go back and research all the wedding segments that I did, they all have broken all kinds of records, thank you very much and no, weddings are fun. Who gets tired of going to a wedding? I don’t know. I’m not tired of having fun. Are you?”

Miro's real-life engagement spilled onto the storyline in 2015 and WWE was furious with both Miro and Lana over the fact that they leaked their engagement while being broken up in storyline.

It essentially forced WWE to withdraw the storyline and re-align Miro and Lana together again. However, their marriage ended in a storyline divorce in late 2019 when Lana began a romantic angle with Bobby Lashley.

In a storyline that would last months, Miro had gotten over well as a babyface and the final WWE segment of the decade was the wedding angle of Lana and Bobby Lashley which saw the return of Liv Morgan.

Miro's final storyline in WWE

The wedding segment was the pinnacle of the love triangle feud and it was also Miro's final storyline in WWE. It was an unfortunate way for his run to end since he never got the actual babyface payoff while the angle just slowly fizzled out.

Thankfully, it worked out better for everyone and Miro has a fresh start, Bobby Lashley is the United States Champion, Lana is actively involved with Natalya, and Liv Morgan is finding her footing again with Ruby Riott.