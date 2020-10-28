Miro makes a bold statement about Lana

AEW star Miro recently had a chat with Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes. The former WWE Superstar opened up on Lana's current booking in the company. For those unaware, Nia Jax put Lana through a table for the sixth time on last night's edition of WWE RAW. These attacks began soon after Miro bashed WWE on AEW TV.

Miro had major praise for Lana for being a professional and "doing her job to perfection". In what many would deem as an incredibly bold statement, Miro said that Lana is most likely the most talented person in the business.

I don’t book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell.

She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.

Miro is currently a part of AEW

Miro was let go by WWE in April as a part of the company's budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He later stated that he is done with the business but then surprisingly made his debut in AEW as Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford.

Miro took a shot at WWE in his promo during his first AEW appearance, and it seems like Vince McMahon wasn't happy at all. The WWE Universe has been bashing WWE for doing the exact same spot with Lana six times in a row. Here's hoping this angle leads to something good for The Ravishing Russian and doesn't share the same fate as the Lana-Rusev-Bobby Lashley angle did earlier this year.