Miro makes bold statement after Nia Jax puts Lana through a table again

The tradition of Nia Jax putting Lana through the announce table continued on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This was the seventh time that Jax had put Lana through the table, and Twitterati is furious at what they have been witnessing for the past several weeks.

AEW star Miro, on the other hand, took it on a positive note, as he usually tends to do. Miro took to Twitter soon after the spot took place on RAW, and heaped praise on Lana. In a statement with which a lot of fans would disagree, Miro dubbed Lana as the toughest person in the business. Miro also stated that his wife is a "world record holder".

My wife is a world record holder and the toughest person the world of professional wrestling have seen! Love you @LanaWWE — Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 3, 2020

Fans are hoping that this angle leads to something worthwhile for Lana

For many fans, this angle had gotten stale a long time ago, but there are still some who are hoping that Lana will get an opportunity to exact revenge on Jax, somewhere down the line. Some fans are even predicting that Lana would eventually put Nia Jax through a table, but that seems highly unlikely.

Lana has always been a true professional. She did what was asked of her during her romantic angle with Bobby Lashley, and isn't complaining even once while being put through a table on several occasions. One wonders when this will stop, and what's in it for Lana in the long run.