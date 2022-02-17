"We almost got in a fight, the four of us" – Former WWE Superstar details backstage issues with Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Wade Barrett

Former WWE Superstar Miro, known as Rusev in his time with the company, spoke about his time in the League of Nations faction.

The Bulgarian Brute was on WWE's main roster from 2014 to 2020, where he had an impressive winning streak as a monster heel before being thrown into several love-triangle storylines and the successful tag team with Aiden English known as Rusev Day. In 2016, he was in the League of Nations alongside Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett.

Though the group wasn't held in high esteem by fans, Miro is convinced the group was a waste of talent and didn't always see eye-to-eye, he said in a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast.

Talking about the group, Miro explained the four were never told how they'd be fed to Roman Reigns, and how they almost came to blows before their match against The New Day at Wrestlemania 32:

"It was such a disaster, and then the match day came and even before the match, we almost got in a fight within us. Right before we walked out, we almost got in a fight, the four of us." (H/T - RingsideNews)

The League of Nations won the bout against The New Day but were attacked by Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels after the match. They disbanded in April 2016.

Miro was unhappy with how WWE handled the group

The Redeemer spoke about how WWE misled the four men into banding together, only to be consistently beaten by Roman Reigns, sometimes four-on-one.

In his conversation with Kurt Angle, Miro had this to say on the matter:

"We were told we were going to be put together and nobody told us we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns, that’s the only reason we’re doing this. I thought looking at three former champions, big guys, strong guys, international guys, we haven’t had anything like this on the roster."

