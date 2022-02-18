"He was so smart" - Miro reveals WWE Hall of Famer who paired him with Lana on screen

Former WWE Superstar Miro (f.k.a Rusev) has complimented the efforts of the iconic Dusty Rhodes in putting him and Lana on screen together.

The Bulgarian Brute signed for WWE in 2010, but his career didn't quite take off in the company until the arrival of the Ravishing Russian, Lana, in 2013.

The pair immediately hit it off backstage. But while they were looking to perform together on NXT, both superstars struggled to find an act that suited them.

During a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, the former United States Champion spoke of how Dusty Rhodes saw the potential in both of them, leading to the creation of their Russian, anti-American characters.

“He was so smart, man, Dusty was so brilliant. CJ, my wife, Lana, she just got signed in May or something and we got to meet then, then it was not until two weeks later that Dusty found out she could speak perfect English and perfect Russian. We did try something serious and got the inspiration from Rocky 4, Drago and Mila. We rode with that, Triple H loved it, and everything from there was like ‘Yeah, yeah, soon you’re going to debut,’ and everything started going," Miro said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Miro and Lana tied the knot in 2016. The couple's formation as a villainous on-screen duo led to them having an immediate impact on WWE's main roster.

Miro looks back on his WrestleMania 31 tank entrance

During his first main roster run, Miro capped off an incredible debut year with a matchup against John Cena for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31.

While the contest did not go the Bulgarian's way, his iconic entrance for the bout on a Russian war tank captured the attention of fans around the world.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast in 2020, the Best Man spoke about the time when he found out that tank he saw was going to be used for his entrance.

“Three days before WrestleMania they called us to go to the stadium for rehearsal. I said great… So we get there and I see this tank and I was like ‘oh that’s pretty cool’ and they were like ‘well this is for you’, and I was like ‘get the f*** outta here’. I didn’t believe them!" Miro said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Where does this entrance rank in the list of iconic WrestleMania ring walks? Let us know your favorite in the comments section below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Prem Deshpande