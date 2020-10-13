Miro reacts to Lana becoming the #1 contender for the RAW Women's title

After being subjected to unforgiving punishment for weeks at the hands of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana finally got the last laugh on this week's episode of RAW.

Well, The Ravishing Russian did get put through a table on the latest episode of RAW as well, but the pain might have been worth all her troubles this time as it helped her win a big main event.

Lana was part of the dual-brand Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship, and she managed to win the match by eliminating Natalya in the end.

Lana's husband, Miro, fka Rusev, took to Twitter to react to his wife's upset win on RAW. The AEW Star said that even Rocky was a jobber before putting over the underdogs.

Here's what Miro wrote on Twitter:

Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA

Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA — Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 13, 2020

Lana becomes the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's title

Advertisement

Natalya and Lana teamed up to take on Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose earlier on the night, and the heels lost the tag team match after Lana ate the pinfall. A miffed Natalya turned on her partner and told Lana that she was done with the alliance. The post-match segment ended with Lana sobbing in the ring.

Lana and Natalya would compete in the Battle Royal in RAW's main event, and as expected, the Russian Star was involved in another table spot. Nia Jax got eliminated by her partner Shayna Baszler, and the former RAW Women's Champion vented her frustrations by sending Lana through the announcers' desk.

Lana, however, was not officially eliminated from the match. The match's final two competitors were Natalya and Lacey Evans, and the Superstars put on a really entertaining finishing sequence.

Natalya dumped Evans down to the floor and began to celebrate. However, Lana sneaked into the ring and kicked Natalya to the outside.

Advertisement

Lana's unlikely triumph on RAW comes after the Superstar was booked to be on the receiving end of several beatdowns over the past few weeks. The speculation was that WWE just wanted to punish and bury Lana for the anti-WWE statements Miro made during his promo on AEW Dynamite.

Asuka will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lana on next week's Red brand episode.

Lana's RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka isn't even expected to be an even contest as The Empress of Tomorrow should get the job done with relative ease. However, will WWE book Asuka to completely squash Lana, or would the Ravishing Russian be given an opportunity to prove her worth in a high-profile title match?