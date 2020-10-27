Miro reacts to Lana earning Team RAW spot at Survivor Series

Tonight on WWE RAW, Lana participated in a Fatal Four-Way match contested for the final spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series. Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross were also a part of the bout, but it was Lana who came out victorious with a sneaky pin on Cross. Soon after, AEW star and Lana's husband Miro took to Twitter, reacting to her big victory.

Miro stated that Lana is a survivor and added that there's no one better for the team than her. Check out the tweet below:

Miro has had nothing but praise for Lana over the past few weeks

Miro has seemed to be keeping a keen eye on Lana's performances over the last few weeks. Lana has been quite active in the ring lately, recently earning a title shot against RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Lana failed to win the match, but she is still getting ample screen time, judging by tonight's presentation.

What has been a constant all this time is Nia Jax's attacks on Lana. Tonight was the sixth time she has put Lana through a table. Many fans are sure that these attacks are the result of Miro bashing WWE in his AEW promo a short while ago.