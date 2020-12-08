AEW Superstar Miro recently recalled a backstage meeting with former boss Vince McMahon. In one of his latest tweets, the former WWE United States Champion recalled his segment with Goldberg from 2016, in which the former WCW icon laid out both Paul Heyman and the former Rusev.

Miro revealed on Twitter that prior to him taking a bump against Goldberg, Vince McMahon told him that he will owe him one. The WWE Chairman did so by calling Miro into his office.

Here is what Miro tweeted out regarding his backstage meeting with Vince McMahon:

Fun fact. Before this seg i got called in the office. VKM said i will owe you one..... https://t.co/bFcMXbyUbc — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 7, 2020

Goldberg would eventually go on to beat Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series pay-per-view that year. The match was over within the blink of an eye, as the former WWE Universal Champion shocked the entire pro-wrestling world with a historic win.

Miro's current run with AEW

Miro, f.k.a Rusev, had quite a formidable run in WWE. The former WWE US Champion was involved in a few memorable feuds. However, the majority of the WWE Universe often felt that WWE never used him to his full potential.

That being said though, Miro has found his rhythm in AEW once again. After his release from WWE earlier in the year, he was revealed as Kip Sabian's best man in September.

In his first singles match for the promotion, Miro defeated Trent and it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for one of their hottest Superstars.

Eventually, a Superstar of Miro's reputation is expected to move on to a title feud in AEW. With Kenny Omega winning the AEW World title, Miro could be a solid feud for the newly-crowned world champ. A feud with TNT Champ Darby Allin would also be a welcome option for the former WWE Superstar.