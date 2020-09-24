Miro reveals why he isn't bitter about WWE releasing him

Miro, like quite a few other superstars that were released by WWE, has found a new lease on life in wrestling. While he didn't make the career progress that he would have wanted in WWE, one can't deny the abruptness of WWE letting him go, especially since his storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana ended without any explanation following his injury.

The AEW superstar Miro, formerly known as Rusev, has been very vocal about his overall happiness with regards to joining AEW. While there was a lack of certainty for superstars released by WWE right at the start of the worldwide lockdown, many have found homes in new promotions.

For Miro, many felt that he had a high ceiling in WWE but was held back by management, with the 'Rusev Day' example perhaps being the best of a wasted opportunity.

Either way, Miro isn't keen on looking back nor does he hold any regret. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Miro explained why he holds no bitterness about WWE releasing him:

“People ask me why I’m not bitter. WWE gave me a platform. I have the best fanbase in the world. And that is where I met my wife. I love her to death. If nothing else came of it, I met my wife. So I can’t be bitter. There is no point to that.”

Can Miro reach new heights with AEW?

Miro was introduced as "the best man" for Kip Sabian as he prepares for his wedding with Penelope Ford. It was certainly an interesting role to bring Miro into the fold, but he seems all too excited about it.

In many cases, superstars in WWE tend to face a physical and emotional burnout, with their passion for wrestling dropping down. However, fresh starts like these often rejuvenate a superstar's passion for wrestling and Miro has been vocal about his love for AEW and what he wants to do for the promotion.

It's a healthy attitude to have and he can thrive in a promotion without being labeled as just another "underutilized WWE guy".