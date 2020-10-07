Miro was recently a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Miro fka Rusev, who was released by WWE earlier this year, made his AEW debut last month as Kip Sabian's best man.

During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro discussed his favourite match of all time - Hulk Hogan versus The Rock at WrestleMania X-8:

It’s always gonna be Hogan vs. The Rock. You can’t change that. It doesn’t matter how many matches I’ve seen, this is the match for me. It’s the match, but its the crowd, it’s how they think something is gonna happen but something completely different happens, but nobody gives a shit about it because the people were in the moment and the boys were in the moment. H/T: 411Mania

🚨HE'S THE BEST!🚨



💥HE'S THE BEST MAN!💥



And now his Original #AEW Entrance Theme is available NOW!



Download @ToBeMiro's Theme "The Best Man" right here:

👉 https://t.co/kxGHzodUYr pic.twitter.com/4Q1qxxbscJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2020

Miro on his friendship with Hulk Hogan

While speaking about Hulk Hogan versus The Rock, Miro also spoke about his relationship with Hulk Hogan and what it was like hearing Hogan tell stories from the road. Miro added that it was weird and unreal that the person he saw on television when he was six years old now texted him:

I got to talk to Hogan about it. This is the thing I love – Hogan is such a brother. I love Hogan. You can sit down with him and he’ll tell you all the stories of all the town in Japan – wherever it is. I wish I could spend more time with him so I could hear more because these are the stories you wanna hear first-hand. I’m so blessed I’ve been able to know him. Now he texts me. Imagine, the guy that I saw at six years old that I said ‘Mom, I wanna be like that guy.’ Now he’s texting me. How can I complain? It’s the weirdest thing. H/T: 411Mania

DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE@ToBeMiro has the task to put together the BEST BACHELOR PARTY EVER with help from @BillyPacman!



WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/C5pEsvq4Ag — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2020

Miro is set to be Kip Sabian's best man. Miro is also in-charge of the bachelor party which was teased on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW clearly have big plans for this angle and it will be interesting to see where it goes.

You can listen to AEW Unrestricted HERE.