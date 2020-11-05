Miro reveals Vince McMahon awarded him a bonus for breaking an unsaid rule during a match

Miro made his AEW debut a month ago. Before his appearance on Dynamite, Miro was known as Rusev with WWE. At the time, many rumors were surrounding Miro and Vince McMahon. A report suggested that Vince McMahon had stopped Miro's push because he yelled at Lana in front of The Chairman and CEO. However, the former United States Champion shut down those rumors and berated the person responsible for it.

Miro on Vince McMahon awarding him a bonus

Miro was on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. On the show, the former WWE Superstars spoke about their time in the company. Miro also opened up about the time Vince McMahon awarded him a bonus for breaking an unsaid rule during a match on WWE RAW.

Rusev & Carrillo vs. Lashley & Garza announced for WWE Raw https://t.co/IhhHVGMgY5 pic.twitter.com/ua20l4Uate — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 15, 2020

Miro recalled his final match on WWE RAW. He said that he went into the match thinking that he was winning, but the plan changed at the last minute. Instead, his opponent, Angel Garza, pinned him to get the win. This unplanned decision angered Miro. So, he went up to Garza and began beating him up.

"I went and just started clubbing him and he rolled out and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule which is if you’re babyface and you lose you never raise your hand. But I just so wanted to stick it to everybody and say ‘it don’t matter who wins or loses because I am Miro and just raised my hands and that was it. I came to the back and Vince McMahon said he was going to give me a bonus. He said he was going to give me a bonus because ‘oh they’re trying to bury you out there. You really took care of yourself. This is exactly what I need to see. You’re very aggressive. Good stuff.’ And that was my bonus.” (h/t Wrestletalk)

This week on AEW Dynamite, Miro will face Trent? in a one on one match following a sit down interview with Excalibur.