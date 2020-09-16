Miro reveals warning he received from Mark Henry in WWE

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was a big part of WWE when he made his debut in the company. Released from WWE earlier this April, along with several other Superstars, Miro has made his debut on AEW Dynamite last week. Now, on an appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), Miro talked about his time in WWE and how Mark Henry once warned him about other wrestlers trying to expose him.

Miro says what Mark Henry warned him about WWE

Miro revealed that when he was in WWE, Mark Henry warned him that wrestlers might try to catch him off guard in the ring and try to expose him.

"[I want] to show that I am the best man. Plain and simple. The Best Man is not just a gimmick, I believe I am The Best Man. When you watch my video games, I am the best at video games. This is not something I say lightly. In the ring, I am the best in the ring, so it doesn't matter. You can't catch me off guard, that's the thing. People are like, 'Oh, let's try to expose him this way,' as Mark [Henry] warned me before."

Miro went on to say that he would not let that happen as he was a complete wrestler and that people had tried for years but had been unable to do that. He said that all he wanted in WWE was a chance to prove himself and that was exactly the chance that he would be taking from his time in AEW.

"'Let's try to expose him that way'. No, you cannot, because I'm an all-around player, man. You can't. People tried for years. 'Oh, lets put him in this. Lets put him in that'. You just can't! You can give me your chicken and I will turn it into chicken - whatever you want. I'll turn into a chicken cake if you want! Just tell me what you want, man. That's all it is. That's all I'm asking: tell me what you want and let me do it because I sure can."

