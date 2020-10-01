Miro reveals WWE Superstars have no one to complain to; going through 'mental breakdowns'

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, Miro talked about the issues that are currently there in WWE.

Miro on WWE Superstars having no one to complain to

Miro talked about how he suffered in WWE. He said that there was a time that he wanted to leave the company, but the day that he told someone in WWE that he wanted to leave, that was made public.

"I didn't have anything planned. It was at a point I was really unhappy. I did not go out there. I did not make a big fuss. Once again, it was the stooges. It was the stooges that found out that I wanted to leave. Because there was only one person that I went up and said, 'Mark, I want to leave.' He said, 'Go ahead bro, we can make it happen.' That was maybe two or three years ago whenever it was. Of course, nothing happened, but the internet found out about it the same day."

Miro went on to say that there was no one in WWE for anyone to talk to. He mentioned that it was impossible to get a meeting with the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and that it was difficult to have no one to talk to in WWE while going through a 'mental breakdown'.

"So, it's like whatever. You can't go nowhere to complain. Once you go to complain somewhere, it leaks right out. So who do you go to tell? If you are unhappy, who do you go to tell? Because you can't get a meeting with the big boss, that's just impossible. You go to whoever you are supposed to and it leaks to the dirt sheets. So where am I going? Where do I complain? People have mental breakdowns, there's nowhere to complain. It blows my mind."

Miro talked about the issues that were surrounding WWE and said that Lana had always been supportive of him, but now it was difficult for both of them being in separate companies.

"She was always supportive. Now, it's a little bit tough for her. Because we have known each other for so many years and 99% of the time we have been together. Travelling, sleeping, eating, working out, everything 24 hours we were together."