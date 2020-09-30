AEW star and former WWE United States Champion Miro (fka Rusev) was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Miro discussed if WWE had plans for Rusev Day, as well as his former tag-team partner Aiden English.

Speaking about Rusev Day, Miro said that WWE never had any plans to capitalize on the popularity:

There was never a plan for Rusev Day to begin with, let alone the finish

Miro went on to talk about his former tag-team partner Aiden English and how management saw him. Miro said that English was "disliked" by management and he was once pulled aside and told that English could not be highlighted:

It is what it is. It brings me down because they really disliked Aiden [English] and I told them that because everybody was scared to tell them. And I was like, no I'll tell them because we're really trying to highlight Aiden in a few spots and they told us no. Aiden was supposed to do this dive and they said no dive. Okay, what about baseball slide? No baseball slide. Then I got pulled to the side and told me we can't highlight Aiden. Like, what? How does that even make sense? I was so mad, and that's what I'm saying. Once again, you can't do this, you can't do that. But, why he can? Why's do you stop us from getting the reaction that he wants? That's what *isses me off. I don't get *issed off about...it should have been this, it should have been that. No! It's about, you're taking opportunities that...we are having a match already and you're stopping him from showcasing. I don't understand.

Miro's journey in AEW so far

Miro made his AEW debut as Kip Sabian's Best Man. Miro and Sabian teamed up on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was Miro's in-ring debut in the promotion. Miro and Sabian beat Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in his first AEW match, with Miro forcing Sonny Kiss to tap out, winning the match for his team.

