Miro, known as Rusev in WWE, was massively underused when he was in the company. He was released by WWE earlier this year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts and later joined AEW.

Miro has been vocal about how unhappy he was when he was with WWE and even took a shot at the company on his debut on AEW television with a direct shot at Vince McMahon and his "brass ring".

In a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, Miro revealed that he had been unhappy in WWE a few years earlier and that he had asked for his release.

Miro reveals when he asked for his release from WWE

Miro said that he had asked for his release from WWE in 2017 and that it became public news just a day later. He said that he didn't feel "safe" in the company as there was no one to talk to about concerns that he had:

“Well, I did ask. About three years ago, I did ask. Because it was another situation where I was just unhappy. And I talked to one person, the next day that conversation was on the dirt sheets. It was really like who do you go to? Who do you turn to when you’re down, when you need advice, when you need someone to be like ‘hey man you’ll be okay.’ You have nobody because they’re all stooges. Somehow it always leaks out, you just don’t feel safe. If you don’t feel safe, you don’t know where to turn to then you are naked out there." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The former WWE Superstar said that he was glad he had his wife Lana, to speak to about the issues he faced. He bemoaned the fact that there was no one to reach out to in WWE.

Miro was released by WWE earlier this year after spending a decade with the company. He came through the ranks in WWE, debuting on FCW and then NXT, before being moved to the main roster. He debuted on AEW in September 2020 as the best man of Kip Sabian.