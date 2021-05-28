"I became like a circus bear" - Miro on his WWE career

Miro has talked about his WWE career and stated that he became a circus bear of sorts in the company. The AEW star said he agreed to everything WWE was pitching him because he wanted to make the best of every situation.

Miro has been in AEW since September of last year. He didn't make an impression in the company until last month when he attacked his tag team partner, Kip Sabian. The former WWE Superstar is the current TNT Champion, which he won after defeating Darby Allin earlier this month.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Miro opened up about the mistake he made in WWE. He bemoaned the fact that he agreed to do anything that he was given in WWE.

"So if you give me something, I'll make it the best (of it) and that's the problem," said Miro. "I won't be happy until I'm the talk of the whole business, of course. But somewhere along the lines, and this is going to tie it into it, I kept saying yes. I became this circus bear. I was a killer. I came in 2013-14 (to NXT) and killed everybody and then they gave me a little bit of something else. I showed how good I was at that, too. I became like a circus bear. The more I said yes, the more crap I have to eat."

Miro referred to his soap-operatic storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley in WWE and a few other things that did not fit his personality.

Miro in WWE

.@ToBeMiro's reign has just begun. The question is...how long will it last? pic.twitter.com/VS81LvyG1N — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 21, 2021

Miro, who was known as Rusev in WWE, had a ten-year run with the company. He started off in FCW, which later became NXT, and then moved on to the main roster.

He had a feud with John Cena at the beginning of his main roster career and many expected him to become a future world champion in the company. Although Miro never held a world title in Vince McMahon's promotion, he won the United States Championship on three occasions.

At the end of his WWE run, he took part in a controversial storyline where his real-life wife Lana was in a romantic on-screen relationship with Bobby Lashley.

Miro was released by WWE in April 2020, and he joined AEW a few months later.