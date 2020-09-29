Miro fka Rusev was released from his WWE contract earlier this year. Since then, Miro has gone on to sign with AEW where he debuted as Kip Sabian's 'Best Man'.

Miro made his in-ring AEW debut last week on Dynamite, teaming up with Kip Sabian to take on sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Although Miro's AEW debut did not go off as well as it could have, he still picked up a big win for his team. AEW have big plans for Miro even though his debut didn't go as well as it could have.

Miro opens up about the wedding storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley

One of the last major storylines Miro was involved in before his WWE release was the storyline where his real-life wife Lana left him for Bobby Lashley.

This culminated in the wedding angle. When asked about it during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro took shots at the angle saying that there was no long term plan and it was done for a one-time pop:

No plan. One time pop. No plan. A lot of things were made for one time pops. That was it. People thought and they made up all these things. No, it was a one time thing that was great and was going to get people talking because at that time the showrunner was about getting people talking and controversy. That's why the whole thing happened, you know the Bobby thing, it was all about controversy and we achieved that. Unfortunately now there's no follow through but that's what happens when you change people all the time. You build CJ (Lana) to leave her husband and be the worst. She's still probably the baddest heel on their frigging show and now she's doing all this for what? To throw away everything, the whole year before like nobody remembers that? But again, that's them and they can do whatever they want but I'm just stating the obvious. But one time pop.

It's clear to see that Miro is blaming those in-charge of RAW at the time for going forward with a storyline like this, without a long-term plan.