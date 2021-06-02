Miro takes a shot at WWE with a bold message following Lana's release

WWE let go of some massive stars earlier today, one of the names released is that of Lana. The Monday Night RAW Superstar has been released by the company along with five other stars - Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett.

Following Lana's WWE release, her husband, and current AEW TNT Champion, Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) took to Twitter to send the following bold message, seemingly taking a shot at WWE:

"You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys," tweeted Miro.

You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 2, 2021

Could Lana reunite with Miro in All Elite Wrestling soon?

The recent release spree has started speculation among the pro-wrestling community as to what could be the future of these released WWE Superstars and where they go next. The most common belief among fans on social media is that Lana might sign with All Elite Wrestling in the coming months and reunite with his husband Miro.

Rusev and Lana were a highly popular on-screen, as well as off-screen, couple in WWE. The two worked together as well as against each other during their time with WWE and fans would love to see them reunite in AEW. However, it should be noted that Lana will most likely have a 90-day non-compete clause following her WWE release.

Rusev, now known as Miro, was released by WWE last year in April. He went on to sign with AEW in September and currently holds the AEW TNT Championship. This past week at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Miro successfully defended his title against Lance Archer.

