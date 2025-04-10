"Miss you already" - Mia Yim shares heartbreaking message following WWE RAW

Mia Yim (aka Michin) has been one of WWE's breakout stars over the past few months. She has proven her worth on SmackDown since joining the Women's United States Championship picture.

Ad

Yim particularly enjoyed her return to the UK as part of WWE's recently concluded European tour. On X (formerly Twitter), she shared a message on social media to her fans in the United Kingdom now that she has landed back on American soil. The former O.C. member seemed heartbroken after leaving the country.

"Miss you already, @WWEUK," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Michin has always been popular in the United Kingdom and has a lot of friends across the pond who were there to support her throughout her time in the country. She expressed her love for the country with the social media update and seemed excited to make her return as part of the next tour in August 2025.

Mia Yim does need to switch her focus now that there is only one week left until WrestleMania. With just two episodes of SmackDown remaining before 'Mania, Yim has remained in the spotlight and may aim to be booked in a prominent feud, despite her recent losses to Chelsea Green.

Ad

Will Mia Yim be part of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Mia Yim has been pursuing Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship in recent weeks. Hence, she could be chosen to challenge for the title at WrestleMania 41.

At present, Green doesn't have a title match announced for The Show of Shows. However, the champion has picked up issues with several women over the past few weeks, which could lead to a multi-person championship bout at WrestleMania.

Ad

Green has enough enemies on SmackDown. Since it has already been announced that the Men's Intercontinental Championship match will be a four-way bout, the company could also book the Canadian star to defend her gold against multiple talents.

All should become clear tomorrow night on the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania. The Show of Shows will take place live from Las Vegas next weekend on April 19 and 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More