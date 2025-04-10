"Miss you already" - Mia Yim shares heartbreaking message following WWE RAW

Mia Yim (aka Michin) has been one of WWE's breakout stars over the past few months. She has proven her worth on SmackDown since joining the Women's United States Championship picture.
Yim particularly enjoyed her return to the UK as part of WWE's recently concluded European tour. On X (formerly Twitter), she shared a message on social media to her fans in the United Kingdom now that she has landed back on American soil. The former O.C. member seemed heartbroken after leaving the country.
"Miss you already, @WWEUK," she wrote.
Michin has always been popular in the United Kingdom and has a lot of friends across the pond who were there to support her throughout her time in the country. She expressed her love for the country with the social media update and seemed excited to make her return as part of the next tour in August 2025.
Mia Yim does need to switch her focus now that there is only one week left until WrestleMania. With just two episodes of SmackDown remaining before 'Mania, Yim has remained in the spotlight and may aim to be booked in a prominent feud, despite her recent losses to Chelsea Green.
Will Mia Yim be part of WWE WrestleMania 41?
Mia Yim has been pursuing Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship in recent weeks. Hence, she could be chosen to challenge for the title at WrestleMania 41.
At present, Green doesn't have a title match announced for The Show of Shows. However, the champion has picked up issues with several women over the past few weeks, which could lead to a multi-person championship bout at WrestleMania.
Green has enough enemies on SmackDown. Since it has already been announced that the Men's Intercontinental Championship match will be a four-way bout, the company could also book the Canadian star to defend her gold against multiple talents.
All should become clear tomorrow night on the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania. The Show of Shows will take place live from Las Vegas next weekend on April 19 and 20.