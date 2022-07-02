"Miss ya" - Naomi sends a message to top female WWE Superstar amidst suspension

Former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is currently under suspension from WWE due to her controversial walk-out with Sasha Banks on Monday Night RAW in May. She has now taken to Instagram to send out a heartfelt message to a top female WWE Superstar.

Naomi and Sasha Banks, the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW after a creative dispute. The issue escalated heavily with WWE officially releasing a statement, slamming the two stars for their unprofessional behavior. It was then announced that the two stars were stripped of their titles and suspended indefinitely from the company.

After being silent for a long time, the Glow Queen has now started becoming active on social media. She recently shared a story on her Instagram with a heartfelt message to multi-time WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair.

"Rocking that jumpsuit you gave me sis I love it @charlottewwe miss ya," she wrote in her Instagram story.

The Queen is currently on a break from WWE as she got married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. She is expected to return to Friday Night SmackDown soon. You can find a screenshot of Naomi's Instagram story below -

A screenshot of her Instagram story with a message for Charlotte Flair

Naomi's reported current status with WWE

Naomi has been away from WWE television since the aforementioned RAW walkout incident. Fans are wondering what the future holds for her as multiple reports have suggested that things aren't great between the two parties.

There were rumors last month that Sasha Banks has been released by the company. However, as per the latest report by PWInsider, both the stars are still listed on WWE's active roster internally and neither has been officially released yet.

"For those who continue to ask, as of this morning, Sasha Banks and Naomi remain listed on the active WWE roster internally. There has been no change in their status made internally since they walked out on that Raw taping several weeks ago. Neither have been officially released." reported PWInsider.

It will be interesting to see if and when WWE decides to bring them back following this massive controversy. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is split between their opinions, with some blaming the two for their unprofessional behavior while others are supporting them for standing up for themselves.

