"Miss you" - Charlotte Flair sends a message to WWE star amid nine-month hiatus

Charlotte Flair had a heartfelt message for a WWE star in her latest Instagram story amid her nine-month hiatus from the promotion. The name in question is none other than Samantha Irvin.

The Queen is recovering from an injury she suffered during her match with Asuka on an episode of SmackDown last year. She regularly shares updates on her health via Instagram stories.

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently shared pictures and videos on her Instagram post. She can be seen hanging out with Charlotte Flair in one of the videos.

Flair noticed it and shared it on her Instagram story with the caption: "Miss you."

Charlotte Flair's message to fans during her hiatus

Shortly after Flair got injured, she sent a lengthy message in an Instagram post. She admitted that she was truly scared for the first time in her career.

Check out an excerpt from her message:

"I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete. I don’t like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again."

Flair has been one of WWE's MVPs over the past few years. She is a multi-time champion and is regarded by many as the greatest female superstar ever.

Unfortunately, Flair will miss this year's WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and many other major events. Here's hoping she makes a full recovery and makes her way back to the ring by the end of 2024.

