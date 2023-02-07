"Missed you this week" - 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer sends message to Rhea Ripley during RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sent a message to Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW.

The latest episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Edge and Beth Phoenix, who came out to address their long-standing feud with Judgment Day. Edge even acknowledged that every Judgment Day member has become better version of themselves. After they called out Judgment Day, the group came out to confront Edge and Beth.

However, Rhea Ripley was nowhere to be seen as she was busy promoting WrestleMania, according to The Judgment Day.

Beth Phoenix claimed that The Nightmare was too afraid to show up and face her. After the back-and-forth exchange ended, Judgment Day tried to attack Edge and Phoenix, but Street Profits came out to help the WWE Hall of Famers.

Following the segment, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to Ripley saying that she missed her this week. In the tweet, she also added a photo of Dominik Mysterio while he was receiving the Glam Slam from the Hall of Famer.

"Missed you this week @RheaRipley_WWE!," wrote Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix challenged Rhea Ripley to a tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber

During their segment tonight on Monday Night RAW, Beth Phoenix laid down the challenge when she asked Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor to face herself and Edge at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Balor was pleased to accept the match on Ripley's behalf. This rivalry has been going on for months, and it now looks like the next chapter of this feud is at WWE Elimination Chamber.

As of now, their match is a simple tag team match. However, it remains to be seen whether there will be any new stipulation added to the match before the event. It also remains to be seen if this will be the final chapter of the feud.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

