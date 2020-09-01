Mistake with WWE's booking of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on this week's RAW revealed (Exclusive)

Monday Night RAW after WWE Payback was an interesting show. On Sportskeeda's weekly RAW review show, Legion of RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Animal sat down with Chris Featherstone to discuss the happenings on the Red brand tonight. Animal revealed a big booking mistake that WWE made with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax on tonight's episode.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka interrupted Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax tonight and had a staredown with them. Speaking of the segment, Animal mentioned how WWE did a mistake by not letting Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax take out Asuka thus getting them over.

"You got the new Women's Tag Team Champions. And they are legitimate bad apples, right? You've got the biggest Samoan woman on the planet probably, and you've got an MMA fighter girl."

"Rick Flair would never walk in on Hawk and mine interview and start interrupting our interview, as great as a World Champion as he was. Why are they having someone like Asuka, who comes up to both the other girls' chins and you have two behemoths that could eat her up. When Asuka comes in and interrupts the promo, they should've jumped her and left her laying. She is the world champion, that's what you do to get a team over. Leave that world champion laying."

You can check out the entire Legion of RAW session here.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as a team

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have been in a rivalry for the last several weeks. Surprisingly, the two decided to team up and challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. At WWE Payback, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated the Golden Role Models to become the new champions.

Advertisement

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Def. Sasha Banks & Bayley to become the New WWE Women's Champions#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/M2gNIB8TOt — BROKEN TAVO (@BrokenWWESC) August 31, 2020

Interestingly, both Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are still not on the same page and it is to be seen how long can they manage to stick together as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

If you use any part of the quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda.