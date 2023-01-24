Mixed trio match leading to faction forming on WWE NXT?

On Saturday's main event at the NXT Live Event in Melbourne, Florida, we might have witnessed the beginning of a new group. A six-person mixed trios match headlined the show that may have birthed a new faction.

The match pitted Grayson Waller with Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) against current NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria. The babyface team of Breakker, Perez, and Valkyria won the match to send the crowd home happy.

Below are the full results from the Live Event from WrestlingBodyslam.com

Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton Axiom/ Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights/ Bryson Montana Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is interrupted by Zoey Stark, then Lash Legend Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Apollo Crews defeated Carmelo Hayes / Trick Williams / Damon Kemp NXT N.A. Title: Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) Tag Team Contender's Match: Wolfgang and Mark Coffee defeated Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson / Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen Main Event: Bron Breakker / Roxanne Perez / Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction : Jacy Jayne / Gigi Dolin and Grayson Waller

Could this be the formation of a new faction with Waller and Toxic Attraction? Only time will tell.

What is next for Toxic Attraction in NXT?

Toxic Attraction has been trying to find a direction to go with since Mandy Rose was released by WWE in early January. However, there is an interesting way they are heading as they co-won the 20-woman battle royal at the white and gold brand's New Year's Evil event, and tempers have flared since.

On the most recent episode of the white and gold brand, Jayne accidentally hit Dolin in the face with a kick that led to the team losing and they have been teasing dissension in the group ahead of their match against Roxanne Perez. Could Waller be the way to keep the group together and be stronger than ever?

Would you be interested in a Grayson Waller and Toxic Attraction trio? Tell us in the comments section below.

