Miz reveals the backstage reason behind the drastic change in his position on WWE main roster

The Miz is a former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar The Miz is one of the most popular Superstars in the promotion today. Despite not spending an ample amount of time in the world title picture recently, Miz is strongly credited for posing a serious competition on all his opponents. He is good both inside the ring and on the mic which automatically makes all his feuds more entertaining as compared to that of his counterparts.

The former WWE Champion now spends most of his time in the upper mid-card feuds. In a recent interview with the Busted Open Radio, Miz revealed the backstage reason that led to the drastic change in his position on the main roster.

Miz stated that with the change in the WWE Creative, he too lost his top spot and the writers started to use him more and more to promote the upcoming talents. He revealed that every writer has his guy that gets the push and when he lost his WWE Championship, the creative had changed and his role had shifted from its usual self.

Talking about these changes in details, Miz went on to say,

"Creative changed in the background. I’m talking about people. Whenever you hear about heads leaving and then another head coming in, obviously Vince runs the entire thing, but there are different creative people that are different writers. When you have a head leave and you have another one come in, he will have his guys. When I lost the WWE Championship to John Cena, there was a role shift in the writing process and I saw where I was going. I was going to be used to develop new talent because I was just utilized for the past, I don’t know, year, to get me to where I am. Now it’s time to make other people and I didn’t have the wherewithal to make sure I was being made as well." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The Miz and his current run in WWE

The Miz has spent a lot of recent time teaming up with John Morrisson. The two were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions but dropped their title earlier this year. Following that, they haven't really found themselves back the tag team title picture on the Blue brand.

However, Morrisson and Miz had their eyes set on the Universal championship and faced Braun Strowman in a two-on-one Handicap Match Backlash. The 'Monster Among Men' ended up retaining his title while Miz and Morrisson showed a little glimpse of a possible betrayal down the line.