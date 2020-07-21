Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF as he is known to everyone, has somewhat been inactive on AEW TV recently. Matter of fact, MJF even missed out on the recently concluded AEW Fight For The Fallen and took his frustrations out on the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

A fan recently expressed his frustrations on social media about how MJF isn't on TV every week and hasn't been involved in the World Title picture, as well. MJF himself responded to it and interestingly enough, also used the hashtag "#notmychampion".

In his tweet, MJF wrote that it almost feels as if a certain individual in the company doesn't want him to be spotlighted and the man also namedropped Moxley's finisher, the Paradigm Shift, using it as an example of how things are run in All Elite Wrestling.

MJF's tweet can be seen below:

It’s almost as if there’s a certain individual in the company who doesn’t want me to be spotlighted.



There may be a “paradigm shift” in how things are run around here. #notmychampion https://t.co/HwJOe9qJT4 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 19, 2020

Seeds being planted for MJF vs Jon Moxley?

In the initial phase of his AEW run, MJF started-off as a loveable babyface (Surprise, I know, right?), as Cody Rhodes' on-screen best friend. However, at AEW Full Gear 2019, Cody was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho after MJF turned his back on Cody and prevented him from winning the title.

MJF then entered a feud against Cody and also defeated him at AEW Revolution. Now that the former has finally called out the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, could it mean that MJF is finally set to challenge for the Title?

At AEW Fight For The Fallen, Moxley was successful in retaining the AEW World TItle once again when he beat Brian Cage after the latter's manager Taz threw in the towel. With Moxley having beaten some of the biggest names in AEW, the latest turn of events on Twitter could possibly lead to MJF challenging the former for the AEW World Title and finally cross paths with 'The Purveyor of Violence'.

Things could possibly unfold this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite and we finally could witness Moxley's next challenger step up and that might very well be MJF himself.