MJF discusses his impact on AEW Dynamite ratings 

AEW wrestler MJF has opened up on a major talking point of the 'Wednesday Night Wars', i.e the ratings.

Every Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT air during the same time-slot on TNT and USA Network respectively. However, AEW Dynamite has won the total viewership and the coveted 18-49 demographic majority of the time.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF discussed why he thinks AEW have fared so well in the ratings on Wednesday Nights:

"I'm not a huge fan of him, but he got it right for once. His name is Wade Keller and he literally showed you minute for minute, number by number, and the number don't lie, stats are stats, numbers are numbers. That minute for minute - I'm one of the biggest draws, not just on Wednesday nights but on professional wrestling television in general." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

MJF is currently scheduled to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out on September 5, 2020.

MJF on feud with Cody in AEW

Continuing on the topic of AEW Dynamite's ratings during the interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF would also open up on his feud with All Elite Wrestling EVP and former "best friend" Cody in AEW:

"Look, I will not stand here and pretend that Cody Rhodes isn't somebody, at one point in my career, I looked up to. And we are fully aware of our history and, unfortunately, I'm also fully aware that he's not a guy who's going to be leaving anytime soon. While I don't want to have to go toe to toe with him again because I do feel bad on how it went down, I didn't want to beat him that badly. It happened. It's not something I can erase. It did happen." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

"I feel bad about it, but that's something I needed to do to springboard my career. Cody does great, Cody does his own rate numbers, but so does MJF. And, unfortunately, like I said, there's a hierarchy in my company that doesn't want to let go of their spot. But if you guys saw, I actually poke tweeted a guy who unfortunately does deal with a lot of propaganda." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

MJF would turn on his "best friend" Cody at the AEW Full Gear pay per view in November 2019. Cody and MJF would finally face off against each other at AEW Revolution in February 2020. Unfortunately for Cody, MJF would leave Revolution victorious. MJF currently boasts an undefeated 8-0 singles AEW record in 2020 so far.